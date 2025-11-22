China ready to deepen political mutual trust with S. Africa: Premier Li

Xinhua) 13:31, November 22, 2025

JOHANNESBURG, Nov. 21 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang said here Friday that China stands ready to work with South Africa to deepen political mutual trust, and firmly support each other on issues concerning their respective core interests and major concerns.

Li made the remarks when meeting with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa ahead of the Group of 20 (G20) Summit.

