In pics: animals at Johannesburg Zoo in South Africa
This photo taken on Jan. 2, 2026 shows a verreaux's eagle-owl at Johannesburg Zoo in Johannesburg, South Africa. Founded in 1904, the zoo is situated in the leafy northern suburb of Johannesburg. It houses about 2,000 animals. (Xinhua/Chen Wei)
This photo taken on Jan. 2, 2026 shows a marabou stork at Johannesburg Zoo in Johannesburg, South Africa. Founded in 1904, the zoo is situated in the leafy northern suburb of Johannesburg. It houses about 2,000 animals. (Xinhua/Chen Wei)
This photo taken on Jan. 2, 2026 shows a waterbuck at Johannesburg Zoo in Johannesburg, South Africa. Founded in 1904, the zoo is situated in the leafy northern suburb of Johannesburg. It houses about 2,000 animals. (Xinhua/Chen Wei)
This photo taken on Jan. 2, 2026 shows a cheetah at Johannesburg Zoo in Johannesburg, South Africa. Founded in 1904, the zoo is situated in the leafy northern suburb of Johannesburg. It houses about 2,000 animals. (Xinhua/Chen Wei)
This photo taken on Jan. 2, 2026 shows white rhinos at Johannesburg Zoo in Johannesburg, South Africa. Founded in 1904, the zoo is situated in the leafy northern suburb of Johannesburg. It houses about 2,000 animals. (Xinhua/Chen Wei)
This photo taken on Jan. 2, 2026 shows a blue duiker at Johannesburg Zoo in Johannesburg, South Africa. Founded in 1904, the zoo is situated in the leafy northern suburb of Johannesburg. It houses about 2,000 animals. (Xinhua/Chen Wei)
This photo taken on Jan. 2, 2026 shows a herd of antelopes at Johannesburg Zoo in Johannesburg, South Africa. Founded in 1904, the zoo is situated in the leafy northern suburb of Johannesburg. It houses about 2,000 animals. (Xinhua/Chen Wei)
This photo taken on Jan. 2, 2026 shows an African wildcat at Johannesburg Zoo in Johannesburg, South Africa. Founded in 1904, the zoo is situated in the leafy northern suburb of Johannesburg. It houses about 2,000 animals. (Xinhua/Chen Wei)
This photo taken on Jan. 2, 2026 shows African wild dogs at Johannesburg Zoo in Johannesburg, South Africa. Founded in 1904, the zoo is situated in the leafy northern suburb of Johannesburg. It houses about 2,000 animals. (Xinhua/Chen Wei)
This photo taken on Jan. 2, 2026 shows African elephants at Johannesburg Zoo in Johannesburg, South Africa. Founded in 1904, the zoo is situated in the leafy northern suburb of Johannesburg. It houses about 2,000 animals. (Xinhua/Chen Wei)
Photos
Related Stories
- Chinese premier says China ready to work with S. Africa on early implementation of zero-tariff measures, strengthen alignment of development strategies
- South Africa prepares to host historic Africa-led G20 Summit
- South African agriculture: Seeking transformation amid challenges, pursuing growth through diversification
- SA skills development gets global boost through fully funded scholarship program
- South African students honored at send-off ceremony for Chinese government scholarships
Copyright © 2026 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.