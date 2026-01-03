In pics: animals at Johannesburg Zoo in South Africa

Xinhua) 11:21, January 03, 2026

This photo taken on Jan. 2, 2026 shows a verreaux's eagle-owl at Johannesburg Zoo in Johannesburg, South Africa. Founded in 1904, the zoo is situated in the leafy northern suburb of Johannesburg. It houses about 2,000 animals. (Xinhua/Chen Wei)

This photo taken on Jan. 2, 2026 shows a marabou stork at Johannesburg Zoo in Johannesburg, South Africa.

This photo taken on Jan. 2, 2026 shows a waterbuck at Johannesburg Zoo in Johannesburg, South Africa.

This photo taken on Jan. 2, 2026 shows a cheetah at Johannesburg Zoo in Johannesburg, South Africa.

This photo taken on Jan. 2, 2026 shows white rhinos at Johannesburg Zoo in Johannesburg, South Africa.

This photo taken on Jan. 2, 2026 shows a blue duiker at Johannesburg Zoo in Johannesburg, South Africa.

This photo taken on Jan. 2, 2026 shows a herd of antelopes at Johannesburg Zoo in Johannesburg, South Africa.

This photo taken on Jan. 2, 2026 shows an African wildcat at Johannesburg Zoo in Johannesburg, South Africa.

This photo taken on Jan. 2, 2026 shows African wild dogs at Johannesburg Zoo in Johannesburg, South Africa.

This photo taken on Jan. 2, 2026 shows African elephants at Johannesburg Zoo in Johannesburg, South Africa.

