Chinese premier says China ready to work with S. Africa on early implementation of zero-tariff measures, strengthen alignment of development strategies

Xinhua) 13:32, November 22, 2025

JOHANNESBURG, Nov. 21 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang on Friday voiced China's willingness to promote the early implementation of China's zero-tariff treatment for South Africa and strengthen the alignment of development strategies.

Li made the remarks during a meeting with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa.

