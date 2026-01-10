Wildfires prompt evacuations, road closures along South Africa's southern coast

January 10, 2026

An area burned by a wildfire is seen in Kouga Municipality in South Africa's Eastern Cape province, Jan. 9, 2026. (South Africa's Kouga Municipality Government/Handout via Xinhua)

CAPE TOWN, Jan. 9 (Xinhua) -- A wave of devastating wildfires sweeping through South Africa's Eastern and Western Cape provinces has forced evacuations and road closures along the country's southern coast.

Residents of Zwartenbosch, Oyster Bay Road, Kromme River and Riverside areas in the Kouga Municipality in Eastern Cape Province were evacuated on Thursday as raging fires spread through the region.

"Immediate evacuation is required due to raging and uncontrolled fires," said the municipality in an urgent evacuation notice issued to the affected areas around noon Thursday. "Do not delay. Follow instructions from emergency services and move to a place of safety. Temporary accommodation will be provided."

Kouga Municipality Mayor Hattingh Bornman said the N2 road between Humansdorp and Jeffreys Bay had been closed, adding that the fires also caused a widespread electrical outage affecting areas across the municipality, home to more than 100,000 residents.

"Firefighting teams are currently working tirelessly to contain and extinguish several intense fires burning within the Kouga municipal area," he said, adding that aerial firefighting support has arrived to assist ground crews in combating the fires.

In an update on Friday morning, the municipality said the N2 road closed on Thursday had been reopened. "All roads within the Kouga municipal area are open to traffic."

"All three major fires remain active," it said, noting damage to property and power outages in some areas, while the water supply remained stable.

"There is no need for any additional evacuations at this stage," it added. "Every effort is being made to bring the situation under control as swiftly and safely as possible."

Earlier this week, the Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality, also in Eastern Cape Province, warned of a wildfire on the N2 near Van Stadens. The fire, contained on Wednesday, reignited on Thursday amid strong winds, forcing the road's closure again. In a statement on Friday morning, the municipality said the fire was now under control.

Meanwhile, in Western Cape Province, fires broke out in Mossel Bay on Monday. By Thursday morning, a "fire stop" had been declared over the 18.9-square-km burnt area, though the situation remained "critical" as teams monitored hotspots to prevent further flare-ups.

The municipality said displaced residents had begun returning home on Thursday, while relief efforts had expanded to include psychosocial support for affected families and specialized medical care for a civilian and three injured firefighters.

