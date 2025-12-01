Home>>
Breathtaking views of tea-themed park shrouded in morning mist in E China's Anhui
(People's Daily Online) 13:33, December 01, 2025
|Photo shows a picturesque view of Xichagu tea-themed park in Youfangdian township, Jinzhai county, Lu'an city, east China's Anhui Province. (People's Daily Online/Guo Hao)
With tea gardens, forested hills, and the Xianghongdian reservoir shrouded in morning mist, Xichagu tea-themed park in Youfangdian township, Jinzhai county, Lu'an city, east China's Anhui Province, recently mesmerized visitors with picturesque views reminiscent of traditional Chinese ink-wash paintings.
As an ecological demonstration zone integrating tea production, cultural tourism, and leisure and vacation experiences, the tea-themed park receives over 450,000 visits annually.
The area offers tourists an immersive tea culture experience while boosting local industries such as tea sales, homestays, and dining services, helping increase residents' incomes.
(Web editor: Hongyu, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Stunning autumn scenery across China
- First quarter moon seen across China
- Huangshan Scenic Area highlights ecological protection while attracting visitors
- Scenery of Yunyang Geopark in China's Chongqing
- Spring scenery across China
- Scenery of Yamzbog Yumco Lake in Xizang
- In pics: Mesmerizing sunset scenery at Sanqing Mountain, E China's Jiangxi
- In pics: Autumn charm of Beijing
- Colorful autumn scenery of Xingkai Lake in NE China's Heilongjiang delights visitors
- Rare comet streaks across SW China's sky
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.