Breathtaking views of tea-themed park shrouded in morning mist in E China's Anhui

People's Daily Online) 13:33, December 01, 2025

Photo shows a picturesque view of Xichagu tea-themed park in Youfangdian township, Jinzhai county, Lu'an city, east China's Anhui Province. (People's Daily Online/Guo Hao)

With tea gardens, forested hills, and the Xianghongdian reservoir shrouded in morning mist, Xichagu tea-themed park in Youfangdian township, Jinzhai county, Lu'an city, east China's Anhui Province, recently mesmerized visitors with picturesque views reminiscent of traditional Chinese ink-wash paintings.

As an ecological demonstration zone integrating tea production, cultural tourism, and leisure and vacation experiences, the tea-themed park receives over 450,000 visits annually.

The area offers tourists an immersive tea culture experience while boosting local industries such as tea sales, homestays, and dining services, helping increase residents' incomes.

