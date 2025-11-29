Home>>
Sheep seen on shore of Qinghai Lake in NW China
(Xinhua) 10:12, November 29, 2025
This aerial drone photo shows a herd of sheep on the southern shore of Qinghai Lake in northwest China's Qinghai Province, Nov. 28, 2025. (Xinhua/Du Xiaowei)
This aerial drone photo shows a herd of sheep on the southern shore of Qinghai Lake in northwest China's Qinghai Province, Nov. 28, 2025. (Xinhua/Du Xiaowei)
This aerial drone photo shows a herd of sheep on the southern shore of Qinghai Lake in northwest China's Qinghai Province, Nov. 28, 2025. (Xinhua/Du Xiaowei)
This aerial drone photo shows a herd of sheep on the southern shore of Qinghai Lake in northwest China's Qinghai Province, Nov. 28, 2025. (Xinhua/Du Xiaowei)
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liu Ning)
Photos
- Tea industry exceeds 15 billion yuan in Wuyishan, SE China's Fujian
- Xishuangbanna in SW China's Yunnan builds distinctive modern agricultural system
- Int'l delegation explores organic tea culture in Baisha, S China's Hainan
- Chamber Concert of Chinese Classical Music held at China Cultural Center in Kuwait
Related Stories
- Qinghai salmon reaches global markets through enhanced logistics
- Snow leopard cub rescued regains mobility at Xining Wildlife Park in China's Qinghai
- Protection efforts revive forest area in NW China's Qinghai
- NW China's Qinghai supplies cool-season vegetables nationwide
- Snow leopards, photographer, herders -- Harmonious coexistence of humans and nature on "roof of the world"
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.