Stunning autumn scenery across China

Xinhua) 11:00, October 25, 2025

An aerial drone photo taken on Oct. 24, 2025 shows the autumn scenery of the Xingkai Lake in Mishan City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Photo by Huang Yongxing/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on Oct. 24, 2025 shows tourists visiting a scenic area in Banxi Town of Youyang Tujia and Miao Autonomous County, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality. (Photo by Qiu Hongbin/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on Oct. 24, 2025 shows tourists visiting the imperial Xiaoling Mausoleum, the burial site of the Ming Dynasty's (1368-1644) founding emperor Zhu Yuanzhang, in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province. (Photo by Yang Suping/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on Oct. 24, 2025 shows the rice fields at Huangyao Town of Zhaoping County in Hezhou City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (Photo by Huang Xuhu/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on Oct. 24, 2025 shows the Wusuli River in the morning light in Raohe County, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Photo by Sheng Jingli/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on Oct. 23, 2025 shows horses galloping on a grassland in the Kazak Autonomous County of Aksay, northwest China's Gansu Province. (Photo by Gao Hongshan/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on Oct. 24, 2025 shows tourists taking a boat tour at a park in Huanggang City, central China's Hubei Province. (Photo by Zhao Jun/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on Oct. 24, 2025 shows a high-speed train passing through rice fields in Longxu District of Wuzhou City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (Photo by He Huawen/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on Oct. 24, 2025 shows vehicles running on a road shaded by trees at Guankou Village of Qianjiang District in Chongqing, southwest China. (Photo by Yang Min/Xinhua)

