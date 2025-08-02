First quarter moon seen across China

Xinhua) 11:19, August 02, 2025

This photo taken on Aug. 1, 2025 shows the first quarter moon in the sky in Qionghai City, south China's Hainan Province. (Photo by Meng Zhongde/Xinhua)

This photo taken on Aug. 1, 2025 shows the first quarter moon in the sky in Heihe City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Photo by Qian Boyu/Xinhua)

This photo taken on Aug. 1, 2025 shows the first quarter moon in the sky in Jiamusi City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Photo by Qu Yubao/Xinhua)

This photo taken on Aug. 1, 2025 shows the first quarter moon in the sky in Harbin City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Photo by Yuan Yong/Xinhua)

This photo taken on Aug. 1, 2025 shows the first quarter moon in the sky in Harbin City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Photo by Zhang Shu/Xinhua)

This photo taken on Aug. 1, 2025 shows the first quarter moon in the sky in Jiamusi City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Photo by Zhu Zongqiang/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Chang Sha, Sheng Chuyi)