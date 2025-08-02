First quarter moon seen across China
This photo taken on Aug. 1, 2025 shows the first quarter moon in the sky in Qionghai City, south China's Hainan Province. (Photo by Meng Zhongde/Xinhua)
This photo taken on Aug. 1, 2025 shows the first quarter moon in the sky in Heihe City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Photo by Qian Boyu/Xinhua)
This photo taken on Aug. 1, 2025 shows the first quarter moon in the sky in Jiamusi City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Photo by Qu Yubao/Xinhua)
This photo taken on Aug. 1, 2025 shows the first quarter moon in the sky in Harbin City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Photo by Yuan Yong/Xinhua)
This photo taken on Aug. 1, 2025 shows the first quarter moon in the sky in Harbin City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Photo by Zhang Shu/Xinhua)
This photo taken on Aug. 1, 2025 shows the first quarter moon in the sky in Jiamusi City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Photo by Zhu Zongqiang/Xinhua)
