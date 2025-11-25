China Everything Vlog | A walk through Lao She's old Beijing home: the courtyard of persimmon trees

(People's Daily App) 14:51, November 25, 2025

In a quiet hutong alley in central Beijing sits the former home of Lao She, one of China's leading writers of the 20th century. The courtyard is known for two trees that bear bright orange persimmons each autumn – a fruit that has come to symbolize the calm and beauty often found in his work. In Beijing persimmons are eaten fresh or dried each autumn and are seen as symbols of good fortune and peace. Step inside to see how this modest home became part of the story of a writer who captured the life and language of Beijing.

