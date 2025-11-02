We Are China

Highlights of Beijing Marathon 2025

Xinhua) 12:00, November 02, 2025

Participants run past the Tian'anmen Square during the Beijing Marathon 2025 in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 2, 2025. (Xinhua/Guo Yu)

Participants run past the Tian'anmen Square during the Beijing Marathon 2025 in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 2, 2025. (Xinhua/Guo Yu)

Participants run past the Tian'anmen Square during the Beijing Marathon 2025 in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 2, 2025. (Xinhua/Guo Yu)

Participants run past the Tian'anmen Square during the Beijing Marathon 2025 in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 2, 2025. (Xinhua/Guo Yu)

Participants run past the Tian'anmen Square during the Beijing Marathon 2025 in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 2, 2025. (Xinhua/Guo Yu)

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Liang Jun)