Tourists in traditional Chinese costumes take photos at Palace Museum in Beijing

Xinhua) 11:18, November 02, 2025

A tourist wearing traditional Chinese costumes poses for photos outside the Palace Museum in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 1, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Lili)

Tourists wearing traditional Chinese costumes walk by Donghua Gate, as known as East Prosperity Gate of the Palace Museum in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 1, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Lili)

Tourists wearing traditional Chinese costumes take photos at the Palace Museum in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 1, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Lili)

Ethiopian tourists Nuni (L front) and Betty (R front) wearing traditional Chinese costumes enjoy their photoshoot experience outside Donghua Gate,as known as East Prosperity Gate of the Palace Museum in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 1, 2025. From January to September 2025, Beijing has received approximately 3.88 million inbound tourists, a year-on-year increase of 42.9 percent, according to Beijing Municipal Bureau of Culture and Tourism. (Xinhua/Wang Lili)

Ethiopian tourists Nuni (3rd L, front) and Betty (2nd R, front) wearing traditional Chinese costumes enjoy their photoshoot experience outside Donghua Gate, as known as East Prosperity Gate of the Palace Museum in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 1, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Lili)

Ethiopian tourist Nuni (L, front) wearing traditional Chinese costumes enjoys her photoshoot experience outside Donghua Gate, as known as East Prosperity Gate of the Palace Museum in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 1, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Lili)

Ethiopian tourists Nuni (4th L, front ) and Betty(1st R, front) wearing traditional Chinese costumes enjoy their photoshoot experience outside Donghua Gate, as known as East Prosperity Gate of the Palace Museum in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 1, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Lili)

Ethiopian tourist Betty wearing traditional Chinese costumes enjoys her photoshoot experience outside Donghua Gate, as known as East Prosperity Gate of the Palace Museum in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 1, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Lili)

Ethiopian tourist Betty (2nd R) wearing traditional Chinese costumes enjoys her photoshoot experience outside Donghua Gate, as known as East Prosperity Gate of the Palace Museum in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 1, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Lili)

