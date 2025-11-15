Beijing CBD ranked among world's most attractive business districts: report

November 15, 2025

LONDON, Nov. 14 (Xinhua) -- Beijing Central Business District (CBD) has been ranked among the world's top 10 most attractive business districts, joining hubs such as New York's Midtown and Tokyo's Marunouchi, according to the 2025 EY-Urban Land Institute (ULI) Global Business Districts Attractiveness Report released Friday.

The report, the third produced by EY and ULI for the Global Business Districts Innovation Club, evaluates 30 major business districts in 19 countries across Europe, North America and Asia. It benchmarks them against eight indicators, including macroeconomic performance, innovation and sustainability.

According to the report, Europe's six leading business districts now host 2.5 times fewer Fortune Global 500 headquarters than their Asian counterparts. Investment volumes in Europe were 60 percent lower than in Asia in 2024, marking a complete reversal from 2020.

Asian business districts, including Beijing CBD, continue to gain ground, reflecting the region's rising economic weight and the growing challenges facing many North American and European districts, the report said.

"In today's global landscape, business districts are not only engines of economic growth but also laboratories of innovation and prototypes for the cities of the future," said Chen Dai, chair of the Global Business Districts Innovation Club and director of the Beijing CBD Administration Committee.

"We are transforming from traditional office spaces into more inclusive and resilient urban cores, injecting new energy into business and talent development," she added.

