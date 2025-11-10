Home>>
View of sunrise in Beijing
(Xinhua) 14:54, November 10, 2025
This photo taken on early Nov. 10, 2025 shows the Shichahai lake at sunrise with skyscrapers of the central business district (CBD) in the background in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Chang Nengjia)
This photo taken on early Nov. 10, 2025 shows a view of the sunrise in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Chang Nengjia)
