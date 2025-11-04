Home>>
Autumn scenery in Beijing
(Xinhua) 09:00, November 04, 2025
This photo taken on Nov. 3, 2025 shows the autumn scenery in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)
A woman takes photos in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 3, 2025. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)
People walk on the street in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 3, 2025. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)
