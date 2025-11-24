Promotion week for intangible cultural heritage brands opens in Dali, China's Yunnan

Xinhua) 11:15, November 24, 2025

Yang Huanpei, a provincial-level inheritor for Jianchuan Wood Carving, demonstrates his skills during a promotion week for intangible cultural heritage brands in Dali, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Nov. 23, 2025. More than 120 brands of intangible cultural heritage took part in the brand promotion week which opened here on Sunday. (Xinhua/Hu Chao)

Chen Guotao, a city-level inheritor for Miao Embroidery, shows her skills during a promotion week for intangible cultural heritage brands in Dali, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Nov. 23, 2025. More than 120 brands of intangible cultural heritage took part in the brand promotion week which opened here on Sunday. (Xinhua/Hu Chao)

Li Zhaoyuan, a provincial-level inheritor for Shibaoshan Song Festival, performs during a promotion week for intangible cultural heritage brands in Dali, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Nov. 23, 2025. More than 120 brands of intangible cultural heritage took part in the brand promotion week which opened here on Sunday. (Xinhua/Hu Chao)

A staff member displays a Lord Rabbit, known as Tu'er Ye in Chinese (a traditional handicraft and a festive clay toy for children, especially in Beijing), during a promotion week for intangible cultural heritage brands in Dali, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Nov. 23, 2025. More than 120 brands of intangible cultural heritage took part in the brand promotion week which opened here on Sunday. (Xinhua/Hu Chao)

A drone photo taken on Nov. 23, 2025 shows the opening ceremony of a promotion week for intangible cultural heritage brands in Dali, southwest China's Yunnan Province. More than 120 brands of intangible cultural heritage took part in the brand promotion week which opened here on Sunday. (Xinhua/Hu Chao)

Staff members demonstrate the making process of Tuocha during a promotion week for intangible cultural heritage brands in Dali, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Nov. 23, 2025. More than 120 brands of intangible cultural heritage took part in the brand promotion week which opened here on Sunday. (Xinhua/Hu Chao)

A drone photo taken on Nov. 23, 2025 shows a promotion week for intangible cultural heritage brands held in Dali, southwest China's Yunnan Province. More than 120 brands of intangible cultural heritage took part in the brand promotion week which opened here on Sunday. (Xinhua/Hu Chao)

A staff member demonstrates the skills of making Dulong blanket during a promotion week for intangible cultural heritage brands in Dali, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Nov. 23, 2025. More than 120 brands of intangible cultural heritage took part in the brand promotion week which opened here on Sunday. (Xinhua/Hu Chao)

