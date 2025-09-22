2025 Global People Annual Conference held by Lugu Lake in SW China's Sichuan

The 2025 Global People Annual Conference, themed "Together for Shared Prosperity," was held by Lugu Lake in Yanyuan county, Liangshan Yi Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Sichuan Province, on Sept. 16, 2025.

The 2025 Global People Annual Conference, themed “Together for Shared Prosperity,” is held by Lugu Lake in Yanyuan county, Liangshan Yi Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Sichuan Province, on Sept. 16, 2025. (Photo courtesy of the organizer)

The conference coincided with the opening of the first mountain and lake circling festival of Lugu Lake, Liangshan. Through a series of activities, the festival aims to share compelling stories of protecting and inheriting outstanding cultural heritage, while fostering interaction, exchanges, and integration among different ethnic groups, establishing itself as a distinctive cultural tourism brand for Liangshan, following the torch festival of the Yi ethnic group.

The concept of "interaction, exchanges, and integration" resonated with the theme of the Global People Annual Conference. During dialogue sessions held on the afternoon of Sept. 16, guests from China and overseas offered their insights on "dialogue among cultures and new paths for global cooperation" and "global expression of national cultural inheritance and innovation" to "youth power in cross-cultural communication in the new era."

Photo shows a dialogue session during the 2025 Global People Annual Conference, held in Yanyuan county, Liangshan Yi Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Sichuan Province, on Sept. 16, 2025. (Photo courtesy of the organizer)

In the evening of Sept. 16, a "night of tribute" event was staged around the themes of preservation, inheritance, harmonious coexistence, and shared prosperity, with guest speakers sharing vivid stories and insightful perspectives.

As autumn's golden hues framed the gathering, the participants engaged in lively discussions, ready to continue their efforts in the preservation of global cultural diversity, helping civilizations from all over the world to flourish together.

Photo shows a "night of tribute" event of the 2025 Global People Annual Conference, held in Yanyuan county, Liangshan Yi Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Sichuan Province, on Sept. 16, 2025. (Photo courtesy of the organizer)

