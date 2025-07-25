Home>>
Think tank report highlights China's approaches to protect cultural heritage
(Xinhua) 13:32, July 25, 2025
ZHENGZHOU, July 25 (Xinhua) -- A report highlighting China's innovative approach in protecting cultural heritage was released on Friday by Xinhua Institute, a think tank affiliated with Xinhua News Agency.
The report, titled "In Joint Stewardship of the Treasures of Human Civilization: China's Philosophy and Practice of Cultural Heritage Protection in the New Era," reviews China's living practices in cultural heritage protection and inheritance.
Full Text: In Joint Stewardship of the Treasures of Human Civilization: China's Philosophy and Practice of Cultural Heritage Protection in the New Era
