In pics: 2nd National Cultural Heritage Vocational Skills Competition in China's Sichuan

Xinhua) 10:20, July 07, 2025

A contestant competes in metal relic restoration during the 2nd National Cultural Heritage Vocational Skills Competition in Luzhou City, southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 5, 2025. Starting from July 3, the four-day event attracted nearly 300 contestants competing in six categories. (Xinhua/Li He)

Contestants compete in paper calligraphy and painting relic restoration during the 2nd National Cultural Heritage Vocational Skills Competition in Luzhou City, southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 4, 2025. Starting from July 3, the four-day event attracted nearly 300 contestants competing in six categories. (Xinhua/Li He)

A contestant competes in woodwork relic restoration during the 2nd National Cultural Heritage Vocational Skills Competition in Luzhou City, southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 5, 2025. Starting from July 3, the four-day event attracted nearly 300 contestants competing in six categories. (Xinhua/Li He)

Contestants compete in masonry relic restoration during the 2nd National Cultural Heritage Vocational Skills Competition in Luzhou City, southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 4, 2025. Starting from July 3, the four-day event attracted nearly 300 contestants competing in six categories. (Xinhua/Li He)

A contestant competes in paper calligraphy and painting relic restoration during the 2nd National Cultural Heritage Vocational Skills Competition in Luzhou City, southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 4, 2025. Starting from July 3, the four-day event attracted nearly 300 contestants competing in six categories. (Xinhua/Liu Kun)

A representative of contestants takes an oath at the opening ceremony of the 2nd National Cultural Heritage Vocational Skills Competition in Luzhou City, southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 5, 2025. Starting from July 3, the four-day event attracted nearly 300 contestants competing in six categories. (Xinhua/Li He)

Contestants compete in woodwork relic restoration during the 2nd National Cultural Heritage Vocational Skills Competition in Luzhou City, southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 4, 2025. Starting from July 3, the four-day event attracted nearly 300 contestants competing in six categories. (Xinhua/Li He)

A contestant competes in masonry relic restoration during the 2nd National Cultural Heritage Vocational Skills Competition in Luzhou City, southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 4, 2025. Starting from July 3, the four-day event attracted nearly 300 contestants competing in six categories. (Xinhua/Li He)

Contestants compete in ceramic relic restoration during the 2nd National Cultural Heritage Vocational Skills Competition in Luzhou City, southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 4, 2025. Starting from July 3, the four-day event attracted nearly 300 contestants competing in six categories. (Xinhua/Li He)

Contestants compete in woodwork relic restoration during the 2nd National Cultural Heritage Vocational Skills Competition in Luzhou City, southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 4, 2025. Starting from July 3, the four-day event attracted nearly 300 contestants competing in six categories. (Xinhua/Liu Kun)

A contestant competes in archaeological excavation during the 2nd National Cultural Heritage Vocational Skills Competition in Luzhou City, southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 4, 2025. Starting from July 3, the four-day event attracted nearly 300 contestants competing in six categories. (Xinhua/Li He)

Contestants compete in paper calligraphy and painting relic restoration during the 2nd National Cultural Heritage Vocational Skills Competition in Luzhou City, southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 4, 2025. Starting from July 3, the four-day event attracted nearly 300 contestants competing in six categories. (Xinhua/Li He)

Contestants compete in paper calligraphy and painting relic restoration during the 2nd National Cultural Heritage Vocational Skills Competition in Luzhou City, southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 4, 2025. Starting from July 3, the four-day event attracted nearly 300 contestants competing in six categories. (Xinhua/Liu Kun)

A contestant competes in archaeological excavation during the 2nd National Cultural Heritage Vocational Skills Competition in Luzhou City, southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 4, 2025. Starting from July 3, the four-day event attracted nearly 300 contestants competing in six categories. (Xinhua/Liu Kun)

A contestant competes in ceramic relic restoration during the 2nd National Cultural Heritage Vocational Skills Competition in Luzhou City, southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 5, 2025. Starting from July 3, the four-day event attracted nearly 300 contestants competing in six categories. (Xinhua/Li He)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)