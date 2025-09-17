Cultural heritage forum in China's Xi'an highlights digital innovation
XI'AN, Sept. 17 (Xinhua) -- The 2025 World Internet Conference Cultural Heritage Digitalization Forum opened on Wednesday in Xi'an, home to the world-famous Terracotta Warriors in northwest China's Shaanxi Province.
The event attracted approximately 800 participants from over 50 countries and regions, as well as nine international organizations such as UNESCO, World Intellectual Property Organization, International Council on Monuments and Sites, and International Council of Museums.
The forum focuses on topics of preservation and inheritance, technology and innovation, industry and empowerment, and openness and collaborative governance.
Representatives from governments, businesses, academic institutions, and cultural organizations shared insights on the role of digital technology and global collaboration in the preservation of cultural heritage.
The forum displayed nearly a hundred digital projects dedicated to cultural heritage preservation from China, Germany, the United States, the United Kingdom and Italy.
This event was hosted by the World Internet Conference and organized by the Shaanxi provincial government.
