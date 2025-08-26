China's Xi'an to host 2025 Euro-Asia Economic Forum in late September

XI'AN, Aug. 25 (Xinhua) -- The 2025 Euro-Asia Economic Forum is set to take place in Xi'an, capital of northwest China's Shaanxi Province, from Sept. 23 to 25. The forum is themed on "Unleashing New Synergies in Eurasia, Co-Building a New Pattern for Sustainable Development," according to the organizers.

This year's forum aims to serve the country's overall diplomatic layout, showcase the achievements of Chinese modernization, and help create a new model of cooperation in Eurasia. Through building a high-level platform and organizing economic, trade and cultural activities, it is committed to fostering cooperation intentions and promoting people-to-people connectivity, the organizers told a press conference in Xi'an on Monday.

According to Niu Kai, a member of the Organizing Committee of the Euro-Asia Economic Forum and vice mayor of Xi'an, the forum will organize 13 sub-forums, with topics of industrial capacity cooperation, joint establishment of rules, cultural exchange, technological innovation and collaborative governance. It will also host over 10 economic and trade exchange activities, and release a white paper on the observation of the Eurasian economy under the Belt and Road Initiative.

Niu said the forum will invite delegates from member states, observer states and dialogue partners of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), and relevant political dignitaries, ministerial-level officials and local governors from the Belt and Road Initiative partners, Central Asia, South Asia and West Asia. Representatives of international organizations, ambassadors to China, heads of multinational corporations, and experts and scholars, among others, are also expected to participate in the forum.

The Euro-Asia Economic Forum, an important economic cooperation mechanism under the framework of SCO, has been held every two years since its inauguration in 2005.

This year's forum marks the 11th edition, and is jointly organized by Shaanxi Provincial People's Government, SCO Secretariat, China Development Bank, the Export-Import Bank of China, Good-neighborliness, Friendship and Cooperation Committee of SCO and China Science Center of International Eurasian Academy of Sciences.

