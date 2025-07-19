Urban renewal programs inject new vitality into historic Xi'an

Xinhua) 14:02, July 19, 2025

An aerial drone photo shows people visiting the Grand Tang Dynasty Ever Bright City, a popular tourist attraction in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Jan. 22, 2025. In recent years, Xi'an has pushed forward commercial street renovation and development in coordination with the protection of historical and cultural sites. A bunch of high-quality urban renewal programs have injected new vitality into this millennia-old city. (Xinhua/Shao Rui)

An aerial drone photo shows a night view of the South Gate business district in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, March 19, 2025. In recent years, Xi'an has pushed forward commercial street renovation and development in coordination with the protection of historical and cultural sites. A bunch of high-quality urban renewal programs have injected new vitality into this millennia-old city. (Xinhua/Shao Rui)

An aerial drone photo shows an innovation and entrepreneurship industrial park repurposed from an old factory in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, July 16, 2025. In recent years, Xi'an has pushed forward commercial street renovation and development in coordination with the protection of historical and cultural sites. A bunch of high-quality urban renewal programs have injected new vitality into this millennia-old city. (Xinhua/Shao Rui)

An aerial drone photo shows a view of the Bell Tower in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, March 19, 2025. In recent years, Xi'an has pushed forward commercial street renovation and development in coordination with the protection of historical and cultural sites. A bunch of high-quality urban renewal programs have injected new vitality into this millennia-old city. (Xinhua/Shao Rui)

An aerial drone photo shows tourists on a sightseeing platform near the Giant Wild Goose Pagoda in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, July 16, 2025. In recent years, Xi'an has pushed forward commercial street renovation and development in coordination with the protection of historical and cultural sites. A bunch of high-quality urban renewal programs have injected new vitality into this millennia-old city. (Xinhua/Shao Rui)

An aerial drone photo shows a view of Qujiang Creative Circle in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, July 16, 2025. In recent years, Xi'an has pushed forward commercial street renovation and development in coordination with the protection of historical and cultural sites. A bunch of high-quality urban renewal programs have injected new vitality into this millennia-old city. (Xinhua/Shao Rui)

An aerial drone photo shows a view of the South Gate business district in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, March 19, 2025. In recent years, Xi'an has pushed forward commercial street renovation and development in coordination with the protection of historical and cultural sites. A bunch of high-quality urban renewal programs have injected new vitality into this millennia-old city. (Xinhua/Shao Rui)

An aerial drone photo shows tourists on a sightseeing platform near the Giant Wild Goose Pagoda in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, July 16, 2025. In recent years, Xi'an has pushed forward commercial street renovation and development in coordination with the protection of historical and cultural sites. A bunch of high-quality urban renewal programs have injected new vitality into this millennia-old city. (Xinhua/Shao Rui)

An aerial drone photo shows tourists watching a melodrama at the Grand Tang Dynasty Ever Bright City, a popular tourist attraction in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Jan. 22, 2025. In recent years, Xi'an has pushed forward commercial street renovation and development in coordination with the protection of historical and cultural sites. A bunch of high-quality urban renewal programs have injected new vitality into this millennia-old city. (Xinhua/Shao Rui)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)