We Are China

People enjoy spring blossoms in Xi'an

Xinhua) 08:56, April 27, 2025

An aerial drone photo taken on April 10, 2025 shows a view of Xi'an Botanical Garden in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. (Xinhua/Zhang Bowen)

People take photos with blossoms at a park in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, April 25, 2025. (Xinhua/Shao Rui)

People enjoy flowers at a park in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, April 14, 2025. (Xinhua/Zou Jingyi)

An aerial drone photo taken on April 8, 2025 shows blooming cherry blossoms along a road in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. (Xinhua/Shao Rui)

People enjoy their leisure time at a park in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, April 8, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Bowen)

People enjoy tulips at Xi'an Botanical Garden in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, April 10, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Bowen)

An aerial drone photo taken on March 13, 2025 shows people enjoying plum flowers in Chang'an District of Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. (Xinhua/Shao Rui)

People enjoy tulips at Xi'an Botanical Garden in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, April 10, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Bowen)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)