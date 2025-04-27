People enjoy spring blossoms in Xi'an
An aerial drone photo taken on April 10, 2025 shows a view of Xi'an Botanical Garden in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. (Xinhua/Zhang Bowen)
People take photos with blossoms at a park in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, April 25, 2025. (Xinhua/Shao Rui)
People enjoy flowers at a park in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, April 14, 2025. (Xinhua/Zou Jingyi)
An aerial drone photo taken on April 8, 2025 shows blooming cherry blossoms along a road in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. (Xinhua/Shao Rui)
People enjoy their leisure time at a park in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, April 8, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Bowen)
People enjoy tulips at Xi'an Botanical Garden in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, April 10, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Bowen)
An aerial drone photo taken on March 13, 2025 shows people enjoying plum flowers in Chang'an District of Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. (Xinhua/Shao Rui)
People enjoy tulips at Xi'an Botanical Garden in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, April 10, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Bowen)
Photos
Related Stories
- Tourists enjoy blooming plum flowers in Xi'an, China's Shaanxi
- Students of Malta Chinese School experience wonders of "ancient Xi'an"
- Museum in Xi'an airport draws cultural enthusiasts
- Historical and cultural resources well preserved in China's Xi'an
- Terminal 5 of Xianyang International Airport put into operation
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.