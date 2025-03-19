We Are China

Tourists enjoy blooming plum flowers in Xi'an, China's Shaanxi

Xinhua) 16:48, March 19, 2025

An aerial drone photo taken on March 18, 2025 shows tourists enjoying blooming plum flowers at a plantation in Huyi District of Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. (Xinhua/Shao Rui)

An aerial drone photo taken on March 18, 2025 shows tourists enjoying leisure time amid blooming plum flowers at a plantation in Huyi District of Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. (Xinhua/Shao Rui)

