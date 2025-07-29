Century-old Xicang Market in Xi'an brimming with vitality

Tourists visit a second-hand market at the Xicang Urban Memories Park in Lianhu District of Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, July 5, 2025.

Originally a granary site during the Ming and Qing dynasties, the Xicang Market in Xi'an's Lianhu district now buzzes with life every Thursday and Sunday. The century-old bazaar has evolved into one of the city's largest grassroots secondhand trading hubs as well as a living emblem of the local folk culture.

Since 2024, the areas has undergone minor urban renewal efforts to help preserve the traditional market at its core while upgrading existing facilities to build the Xicang Urban Memories Park. This strategy allows youthful trends to coexist with the market's unique charm, injecting new vitality into the historic block. (Xinhua/Zou Jingyi)

Tourists visit the Xicang Urban Memories Park in Lianhu District of Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, July 27, 2025.

Visitors purchase products at the Xicang Market in Lianhu District of Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, July 27, 2025.

Visitors are seen at the Xicang Market in Lianhu District of Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, July 27, 2025.

Visitors purchase products at the Xicang Market in Lianhu District of Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, July 27, 2025.

Tourists visit the Xicang Urban Memories Park in Lianhu District of Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, July 27, 2025.

Tourists purchase products at a second-hand market of Xicang Urban Memories Park in Lianhu District of Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, July 5, 2025.

Tourists visit a second-hand market at the Xicang Urban Memories Park in Lianhu District of Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, July 27, 2025.

Tourists visit an exhibiton at the Xicang Urban Memories Park in Lianhu District of Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, July 27, 2025.

Tourists try interactive installations at Xicang Urban Memories Park in Lianhu District of Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, July 27, 2025.

