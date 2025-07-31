Immersive cultural event introduces heritage of Chinese city of Xi'an to Beninese public

Xinhua) 11:07, July 31, 2025

COTONOU, July 30 (Xinhua) -- A cultural event was held on Tuesday night at the Chinese Cultural Center in Cotonou, Benin's economic capital, offering the Beninese public a deep dive into the heritage of Xi'an, one of China's most historic cities.

Co-organized by the Chinese Cultural Center in Benin and the Culture and Tourism Bureau of Xi'an, the immersive event, themed "Chang'an in Motion: Sharing Intangible Cultural Heritage," brought together nearly 200 participants, including Chinese culture enthusiasts, foreign diplomats, and students from the Confucius Institute at the University of Abomey-Calavi.

The event aimed to promote mutual understanding between the peoples of the two countries through the discovery of Chinese intangible cultural heritage. A key part of the evening was a multisensory journey through Xi'an, one of China's ancient capitals, made possible by virtual reality headsets that allowed visitors to explore historical wonders such as the Terracotta Warriors of Emperor Qinshihuang.

Students from the Confucius Institute took to the stage in traditional Hanfu clothing, drawing warm applause from the audience. Attendees also had the chance to try their hands at traditional crafts such as Qinqiang Opera face painting and lacquer fan making.

Meanwhile, a food corner offered tastings of Xi'an's iconic delicacies, including roujiamo (a meat-stuffed flatbread) and liangpi (cold noodles).

According to Videkon Dudedji Gwladys Gandaho, deputy chief of staff at Benin's Ministry of Tourism, Culture and the Arts, Xi'an stands out as a city that is both ancient and vibrant, while Benin itself boasts rich cultural and tourism resources that combine historical depth with modern vitality.

For his part, Zhang Wei, Chinese ambassador to Benin, emphasized the growing cultural exchanges between Xi'an and Benin in recent years, reflecting a deepening of bilateral cooperation. He expressed hope that China and Benin would continue working together to strengthen their strategic partnership and build a promising future.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Wu Chaolan)