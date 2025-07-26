Think tank report unveils China's "OPEN" model for cultural heritage protection

Xinhua) 10:19, July 26, 2025

ZHENGZHOU, July 25 (Xinhua) -- A report detailing China's innovative model for cultural heritage protection was released Friday by the Xinhua Institute, a think tank affiliated with Xinhua News Agency.

Contemporary China's concepts and practices of cultural heritage protection are best summarized in the "OPEN" innovation paradigm, which stands for Originality Contribution, Prioritizing Protection, Enhancing Collaboration, and Necessary Guarantee, according to the report.

This paradigm has not only enriched the cultural heritage protection theory for the Chinese modernization process, but also contributed further to the cultural heritage protection, inheritance, and utilization efforts by nations around the world, the report said.

Titled "In Joint Stewardship of the Treasures of Human Civilization: China's Philosophy and Practice of Cultural Heritage Protection in the New Era," the report reviews China's living practices in cultural heritage protection and inheritance.

