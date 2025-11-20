Beijing's Songzhuang thrives by integrating art with other sectors

People's Daily Online) 14:36, November 20, 2025

The 15th China Songzhuang Culture and Art Festival, which lasted nearly five months, wrapped up in late October in Songzhuang town, Tongzhou district, Beijing.

More than three decades ago, a group of painters arrived in Songzhuang and put down roots, breathing new vitality into this ordinary town.

Photo shows visitors at the 2025 Grand Canal Public Art Season, part of the 15th China Songzhuang Culture and Art Festival, in Beijing, October 2025. (Xinhua/Jin Liangkuai)

For years, artist Xu Yinghui has drawn widespread attention for his work inspired by the ancient Chinese mythological classic "Shan Hai Jing" (Classic of Mountains and Seas). At this year's festival, he presented an exhibition connecting ancient understandings of nature with contemporary spiritual life through depictions of fish, Chinese mythical giant bird Kunpeng, lovebirds and trees.

A graduate of the Central Academy of Fine Arts, Xu began working intensively in Songzhuang in 2009.

The town's vibrant creative atmosphere continues to attract aspiring artists from across the country, with art institutions following closely behind, including the Tree Art Museum.

When Zhang Hang arrived in Songzhuang in 2009, he initially planned to build his own studio; however, he quickly realized that, despite the presence of many artists in Songzhuang, opportunities to exhibit their works remained scarce.

"I wanted this museum to embody the relationship between art and nature, and between art and people — to truly connect art with life," Zhang said.

The Tree Art Museum officially opened in 2012. Over more than a decade, Zhang, as director and curator, has been developing a program to support young artists and transforming the space into both a platform for artistic display and a venue where the public can engage with art.

Songzhuang now boasts 35 art galleries of more than 3,000 square meters each. In addition, some 7,000 artists and over 5,000 art studios have gathered here, making Songzhuang one of the world's largest and most populous artist communities.

"Songzhuang has become increasingly diverse. Beyond painters, it also attracts musicians, writers, and even digital tech talent, transforming into a hub for cross-disciplinary exchange," Xu said.

"The town's greatest asset is the artistic resources accumulated over 30-plus years of development," said Su Dongfei, marketing director of Beijing Songzhuang Investment Development Co., Ltd. These resources include not only artists and their works, but also venues, studios and the entire upstream and downstream art industry chain. In his view, the comprehensive ecosystem formed around original art represents Songzhuang's distinctive competitive advantage and broad appeal.

In mid-October, the highly anticipated final of the 2025 Chinese Men's 3x3 Basketball Super League tipped off at Songzhuang Art Market, injecting fresh energy and excitement into the culture and art festival.

A visitor takes photos at the 2025 National Academy of Fine Arts Graduation Works Exhibition in Songzhuang town, Tongzhou district, Beijing. (Photo courtesy of the organizer of the exhibition)

"This was our first attempt to integrate sports with art," Su said, adding that he hoped to create a multifaceted cultural scene combining spectating, interaction and immersive experiences. Beyond on-site art installations, Songzhuang artists actively participated in collaborative creations, producing T-shirts, cultural and creative products and other items that proved hugely popular.

The basketball final represented just one example of integrating art with other sectors during this year's festival.

In Su's view, artists' creativity and inspiration should not remain confined to the art world but should be integrated with multiple industries. "We believe Songzhuang's artistic originality can spark new ideas through collaboration with other sectors, generating new added value," he said.

To sustain its creative vitality and expand its artistic influence, Songzhuang has continued to bring in fresh talent.

This year's launch of the China Young Artist's Superior Cultivation Program marks a crucial step. The initiative, jointly sponsored by the Songzhuang town government and 14 leading art academies, including the Central Academy of Fine Arts, the China Academy of Art and the Academy of Arts and Design at Tsinghua University, features an exhibition of graduation works and a young talent residency program.

This July, the 2025 National Academy of Fine Arts Graduation Works Exhibition, featuring nearly 1,000 artworks by 452 graduates, was held in Songzhuang. Following expert review, 22 exhibiting graduates were awarded one-year residencies in the town. During their stay, they will receive housing and studio space, master classes, exhibition platforms and opportunities to engage with the industry.

This is a long-term initiative designed to help young artists transition into the professional world, Su said.

With the ongoing implementation of the three-year action plan for the high-quality development of Songzhuang Creative Arts Town (2024-2026), the arrival of a new wave of young artists and the deepening integration of art with other industries, Songzhuang is brimming with new vitality.

