Beijing CBD rises to 6th in global business district ranking

Xinhua) 15:56, November 15, 2025

BEIJING, Nov. 15 (Xinhua) -- Beijing Central Business District (Beijing CBD) ranked sixth globally in the 2025 Global Business Districts Attractiveness Report released on Friday, moving up one place from 2020.

The report was released by EY, a global professional service firm, with the support of the Global Business Districts Innovation Club. First launched in 2017 and updated in 2020, this year's edition marks the third release of the report.

It evaluates 30 leading business districts across 19 countries, using an eight-category benchmarking system covering talent, market proximity, influence, macro conditions, real estate, urban amenities, innovation, and sustainability. The rankings include both category-specific and overall results.

The report lists the Midtown and Financial District of New York, Marunouchi in Tokyo, La Défense in Paris, and the City of London as the top five business districts, placing Beijing CBD just behind them. Other Chinese business districts on the list include Hong Kong's Central District at 13th, Shanghai's Pudong-Lujiazui at 14th, and Guangzhou's Tianhe CBD at 22nd.

Beijing CBD, located in Chaoyang District, scored particularly high in urban amenities and talent, with the report noting that it has successfully created a "Work-Life-Leisure" ecosystem with a high density of cultural, retail, dining and public amenities.

Beijing CBD's continued climb in global rankings reflects the growing comprehensive competitiveness of Chinese cities on the world stage, according to the Beijing CBD Administration Committee.

