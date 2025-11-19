Beijing CBD ranks sixth in global attractiveness report

08:28, November 19, 2025 By YANG CHENG

Beijing's Central Business District (CBD) ranked sixth on the 2025 Global Business Districts Attractiveness Report released on Nov 14, making it the highest-ranked CBD in China and second in Asia.

The report from Ernst & Young and the Urban Land Institute is a comprehensive assessment of 30 leading business districts across 19 countries. Rankings are based on talent pools, market proximity, influence, external conditions, office space, consumer vitality, innovation, and sustainability.

Beijing CBD's climb to sixth place continues an upward trajectory, having ranked ninth in 2017 and seventh in 2020. Its strongest gains were recorded in talent and consumer vitality, areas where the district has fostered a tightly integrated "work–life–leisure" environment with concentrated cultural venues, comprehensive commercial services, and extensive public space, according to the report.

Over 70 percent of its Grade A office buildings have attained LEED Gold certification or above, establishing a "Chaoyang Model" for green transformation.

Beijing CBD's robust economic landscape is home to seven Fortune Global 500 headquarters and 11 unicorn enterprises.

