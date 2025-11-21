Senior CPC official attends meeting on Beijing's planning, construction

Xinhua, November 21, 2025

Cai Qi, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and director of the Capital Planning and Construction Committee (CPCC), attends the sixth plenary meeting of the 20th CPCC and gives a speech in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 20, 2025. (Xinhua/Yan Yan)

BEIJING, Nov. 20 (Xinhua) -- Cai Qi, a senior official of the Communist Party of China (CPC), attended a meeting on the planning and construction of the Chinese capital on Thursday.

At the sixth plenary meeting of the 20th Capital Planning and Construction Committee (CPCC), Cai, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and director of the CPCC, also gave a speech.

It is essential to gain a clear understanding of the capital's positioning and role in the entire process of Chinese modernization, promote the development of the capital in the new era and enhance its connotative development, according to the meeting.

The meeting called for efforts to steadily and orderly relocate functions non-essential to Beijing's role as the capital, better support the development of the Xiong'an New Area in Hebei Province, and further promote urban renewal.

The meeting stressed the need to optimize the urban system of the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region, further strengthen spatial coordination, and address the shortcomings and weaknesses identified in the city review.

A vision of security must be woven into the capital's planning, construction, development, and governance to build a resilient and secure city, the meeting said.

Yin Li, a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and director of the CPCC, presided over the meeting.

