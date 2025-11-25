Urban weaving: when old Beijing meets the new

Daji Alley lies just west of Beijing's central axis where centuries-old heritage and cutting-edge innovation are seamlessly woven together. On one side, ancient buildings stand as witnesses to history; on the other, a futuristic zero-carbon tower rises. Here, the past and present breathe as one.

