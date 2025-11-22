Letter from China: Port city revives legacy of Maritime Silk Road

Xinhua) 10:44, November 22, 2025

HANGZHOU, Nov. 21 (Xinhua) -- The waters that once bore Song Dynasty (960-1279) merchant vessels still carry the traders of today.

Located in east China's Zhejiang Province, Wenzhou is a bustling hub of private enterprises, with entrepreneurs crisscrossing the globe. Yet beneath the dynamic economic pulse, the city is deeply rooted in a rich and enduring cultural heritage.

Here, near the Shuomen Ancient Port Site, I watched the Oujiang River flow past, marveling that one of the millennia-old routes of the Maritime Silk Road still thrives in this city.

Every corner of Wenzhou seemed to echo the city's Maritime Silk Road heritage. From scampering students enjoying their autumn break to market vendors selling fresh seafood, I could strike up a conversation with anyone I met and hear stories of the city's rich trading history.

In March 2021, an underpass project in Lucheng District, aimed at easing traffic congestion, unexpectedly uncovered the ancient port. The remains of docks and piers provided direct evidence of Wenzhou's historic role as a key hub along the Maritime Silk Road.

Long hidden beneath the water for about a millennium, several Song dynasty shipwrecks have now come back to light.

Even now, Jin Shenghong, one of the underpass project leaders, can still vividly recount the moment when the ancient port was unearthed.

"The cultural authorities moved swiftly, coordinating with the construction team to reroute the main road to protect the site," Jin said. "The revised plan not only helped preserve this invaluable relic but also established a visual connection with the ancient tower on Jiangxin Islet, achieving a balance between heritage preservation and urban development."

To date, excavations at the ancient port have spanned over 8,000 square meters, revealing more than 10 tonnes of ceramics, including numerous pieces from Longquan and Ou kilns. These artifacts offer a glimpse into the port's ancient commercial glory.

Attending the 2025 Maritime Silk Road Urban Cooperation &Development Conference and the International Travel Agents Conference this week, I witnessed this historical legacy evolve into a global dialogue.

Delegates from around the world gathered to exchange ideas, forge partnerships, and explore new opportunities for trade, cultural exchange and international collaboration along the Maritime Silk Road.

At the conference's evening banquet, I had a conversation with Irina Bokova, former director-general of UNESCO and senior advisor to the Board of Directors at the Europe-Asia Center.

"I sometimes read Chinese web novels and watch your online dramas. They're really fascinating," she told me with a warm laugh. "Do you follow them as well?"

In a room full of formal diplomatic exchanges, her question was a refreshing and unexpected break in the conversation. As a devoted fan of Chinese web dramas myself, I was struck by the realization that, a millennium on, China's culture is sweeping across the world with an even greater velocity.

Alongside the expanding cultural reach, Wenzhou is accelerating its pace of opening up. The city operates nearly 20 near-sea shipping routes, is expanding economic ties through the China Railway Express, and has implemented a 240-hour visa-free transit policy across its airport and seaport.

The Maritime Silk Road is not a relic; it is a timeless lesson -- teaching us the necessity of dialogue, reminding us that confrontation yields no harvest, and revealing that cooperation is the only tide that carries all ships onward, Bokova said.

In the dead of night, restless and sleepless, I wandered back down to the river. The streets were already empty and silent. Yet across the river, I caught sight of distant lights flickering -- the ships continuing their journey beneath the night sky.

(Web editor: Xue Yanyan, Kou Jie)