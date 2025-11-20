Maritime Silk Road deepens collaboration, cultural exchange

Fu Hua, president of Xinhua News Agency, addresses the opening ceremony of the 2025 Maritime Silk Road Urban Cooperation &Development Conference and the International Travel Agents Conference in Wenzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Nov. 19, 2025. With the theme "Integration and Innovation for Win-win Cooperation," nearly 400 participants from China, Italy, Indonesia and other countries are exploring opportunities for collaborative growth at this event. (Xinhua)

HANGZHOU, Nov. 19 (Xinhua) -- The deepening of cultural exchange and collaboration among Maritime Silk Road cities is underway, according to the ongoing 2025 Maritime Silk Road Urban Cooperation &Development Conference and the International Travel Agents Conference in Wenzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province.

With the theme "Integration and Innovation for Win-win Cooperation," the event gathered nearly 400 participants from China, Italy, Indonesia and other countries to explore opportunities for collaborative growth.

Under the Belt and Road Initiative, China has blazed a trail of cooperation, opportunities and prosperity for common development with partner countries of the Maritime Silk Road, Fu Hua, president of Xinhua News Agency, said at the opening ceremony on Wednesday.

Looking ahead, Fu added that Xinhua will foster exchange and provide services to support multi-field collaboration among Maritime Silk Road cities and contribute to high-quality development of the Belt and Road Initiative.

Lian Yimin, chairman of the Zhejiang Provincial Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, highlighted in his speech that Zhejiang will continue to promote innovation-driven cooperation and share development achievements with Maritime Silk Road cities.

The Maritime Silk Road offers a context of connections and collaboration, showcasing that respecting and trusting each other is the key to the solution of many practical problems, said Rosanna Binacchi, a professor at the Catholic University of the Sacred Heart in Italy.

"The ancient Silk Road showed us that prosperity grows when nations open their borders and harbors to collaboration, innovation and understanding," Kao Kim Hourn, secretary-general of ASEAN, said in a video speech, noting that the spirit of openness and mutual respect continues to guide ASEAN and China in the 21st century.

Participants have also underscored that when the Maritime Silk Road brings people closer, it inspires tourism cooperation and cultural heritage preservation.

"We expect to protect and utilize Maritime Silk Road heritage continuously to build international consensus," said Qiao Yunfei, deputy head of China's National Cultural Heritage Administration, noting the significance of exploring ways to integrate cultural heritage preservation with cultural tourism, creative industries and technology.

"By focusing on cultural tourism, commerce and regional connectivity, the conference offers a meaningful platform for dialogue that fosters shared benefits and concrete partnerships," Ernesto Ottone Ramirez, assistant director-general for culture at UNESCO, said in his video speech.

"May the spirit of friendship and cooperation that once guided the ancient mariners continue to steer us toward peace, prosperity and sustainability for generations to come," Kao said.

The conference, which began on Tuesday and will conclude on Thursday, was organized by Xinhua News Agency's Zhejiang branch, the Wenzhou Municipal People's Government, the Zhejiang Provincial Department of Culture, Radio, Television and Tourism, and other authorities.

