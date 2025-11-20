East China conference pools Maritime Silk Road development wisdom

Xinhua) 08:41, November 20, 2025

HANGZHOU, Nov. 19 (Xinhua) -- The 2025 Maritime Silk Road Urban Cooperation &Development Conference and the International Travel Agents Conference opened on Tuesday in the city of Wenzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province.

With the theme "Integration and Innovation for Win-win Cooperation," nearly 400 participants from China, Italy, Indonesia and other countries are exploring opportunities for collaborative growth at this event.

Under the Belt and Road Initiative, China has blazed a trail of cooperation, opportunities and prosperity for common development with partner countries of the Maritime Silk Road, Fu Hua, president of Xinhua News Agency, said at the opening ceremony on Wednesday.

Looking ahead, Fu added that Xinhua will foster exchanges and provide services to support multi-field collaboration among Maritime Silk Road cities and contribute to high-quality development of the Belt and Road Initiative.

Lian Yimin, chairman of the Zhejiang Provincial Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, highlighted in his speech that Zhejiang will continue to promote innovation-driven cooperation and share development achievements with Maritime Silk Road cities.

The conference, which runs from Tuesday to Thursday, is jointly organized by Xinhua News Agency's Zhejiang branch, the Wenzhou Municipal People's Government, the Zhejiang Provincial Department of Culture, Radio, Television and Tourism, and other authorities.

