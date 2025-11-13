Bridging China, Germany through journeys on Silk Road

Xinhua) 09:22, November 13, 2025

German tourism veteran Heinrich Kriwet shares his travel experiences in northwest China's Gansu Province at a cultural and tourism promotion event in Berlin, Germany, Nov. 11, 2025.(Xinhua/Du Zheyu)

BERLIN, Nov. 12 (Xinhua) -- For nearly 40 years, German tourism veteran Heinrich Kriwet has kept a small bronze replica of a flying horse, a souvenir that carries 2,000 years of history and Kriwet's lifelong connection with China.

The original Eastern Han Dynasty (25-220) bronze masterpiece, popularly known as "Bronze Galloping Horse Treading on a Flying Swallow," has long been celebrated for its vivid sense of motion and perfect balance.

"I bought the replica in 1986 in Lanzhou, capital of northwest China's Gansu Province," said the 67-year-old German. "It symbolizes both speed and harmony, representing the spirit of Chinese tourism."

Gansu, located along the ancient Silk Road, was a vital corridor linking China's ancient capital Chang'an -- the starting point of the route -- with Central Asia and beyond.

Kriwet first came to China in 1982 as one of the early German exchange students. After two years of studying in China, he returned home fluent in Chinese and determined to stay involved. "I've spent almost my whole life working in tourism related to China," he said.

In Berlin, he represented a Chinese travel agency for more than two decades. Even in retirement, his enthusiasm for China and cross-cultural exchange remains undiminished.

"This year, I organized a caravan of 38 motorhomes from Germany. The group met in Trkiye and then traveled together along the ancient Silk Road to China, a seven-month journey before returning to Europe," he said.

Kriwet shared his China story on Tuesday night at a cultural and tourism promotion event for Gansu Province at the Chinese Cultural Center in Berlin. Drawing on aerial photographs of Lanzhou taken by German pilots in the 1930s, he recounted how German engineers helped build the city's iconic Zhongshan Bridge in Qing Dynasty (1644-1911) and the long historical ties between Germany and Gansu.

Over the years, Kriwet has witnessed the tremendous changes that have transformed China. "Back in the 1980s, a flight from Berlin to Shanghai took me six days," he said. "Today, it takes only a few hours, making travel so much easier."

"The recent extension of China's visa-free policy is another major boost," he told Xinhua. "I believe more travelers from Germany and across Europe will soon set foot on this fascinating land."

In November 2023, China announced a unilateral visa-free entry trial for ordinary passport holders from France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain and Malaysia starting Dec. 1, 2023. Last week, Chinese foreign ministry said that it will extend the visa-exemption arrangements for more than 40 countries, including Germany and many other European countries, to Dec. 31, 2026.

At the event, Li Dianjun, deputy director of Gansu's provincial department of culture and tourism, described the province as a key gateway on the ancient Silk Road, inviting German travelers to follow the Silk Road's route, discover the Yellow River civilization, and experience the diverse landscapes of Gansu.

To give the evening a true taste of Gansu, the promotion event ended with a live demonstration of Lanzhou beef noodle making, a local favorite known for its clear broth, white radish, spicy red chili oil, fresh green herbs, and chewy noodles. As the chef stretched the dough into long, thin strands, the rich aroma filled the hall.

"I can't wait to visit and try authentic Lanzhou noodles," said Clarence, a German social media content creator, adding that the event showcased Gansu's rich cultural heritage and diverse landscapes, giving him a completely new impression of the province.

"For me and many others, the ancient Silk Road is no longer just a line on the map, but a living journey that still invites us to travel, discover, and connect," Kriwet added.

Photo taken on Nov. 11, 2025, shows a live demonstration of Lanzhou beef noodle making at the Chinese Cultural Center in Berlin, Germany.(Xinhua/Du Zheyu)

