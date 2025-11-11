Home>>
My Silk Road Story Episode 2 | The Colors of Gannan
By Yan Xiaojing (People's Daily Online) 13:08, November 11, 2025
As the morning sun shone on the golden roofs of Labrang Monastery and the grassland breeze stirred the colorful prayer flags, a special art exchange began in Gannan Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture in northwest China's Gansu Province. Artists from China and abroad gathered on this beautiful land. With their paintbrushes, they built bridges of communication, enabling different cultures to complement one another and shine with unique brilliance through this exchange.
