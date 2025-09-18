Entries for the second Silk Road Global News Awards

September 18, 2025

A photo from "CRRC New Energy Trains Roll into Jujuy," winner of the Best Photography Award.

A screenshot from "In the Book of my Dreams," winner of the Best Video Award.

A screenshot from "Treasures and Masks," winner of the Best Innovation Award.

​The 2nd Silk Road Global News Awards was announced at the 2025 Media Cooperation Forum on Belt and Road held in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province on Sept. 16, 2025.

All awards are initially evaluated by the academic committee, finalized by the judging committee, and then approved by the members of the Belt and Road News Network (BRNN) council.

The 2nd Silk Road Global News Awards, hosted by the BRNN and organized by the BRNN council chair, People's Daily, features four categories—Best Reporting, Best Photography, Best Video, and Best Innovation.

Since its call for submissions from April 2024, the 2nd Silk Road Global News Awards received nearly 5,000 entries from 110 countries and regions. The awards recognized a total of 58 works from 37 countries, with four grand prizes, 16 nominations and 38 finalist awards.

The Belt and Road News Network is a key platform for media cooperation within the BRI framework. The Silk Road Global News Awards is the Belt and Road News Network's flagship brand event and the only international journalism award within the Belt and Road Initiative’s multilateral cooperation framework.

The 2nd Silk Road Global News Awards is included in the list of multilateral cooperation deliverables of the Third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation.

The winners of the four categories are as follows.

Best Reporting Award

Grand Award

Title: China's Belt & Road: Building bridges not walls

Author: Colin Stevens (United Kingdom)

Introduction:

The article was an in-depth commentary published online on EU Reporter on May 18, 2024.

It opens by dispelling the misinterpretation of associating China-EU relations with a wall, pointing out that "the Belt and Road Initiative is the perfect symbol of bridges."

By detailing the initiative's role in "building bridges" between China and Europe and citing specific examples such as cooperation at the Port of Rotterdam and the China-Europe Railway Express, the article documents the concrete achievements of international cooperation and development under the initiative.

It also highlights how the BRI has strongly promoted cooperation in green energy, e-commerce, tourism and other fields. It demonstrates its practical value in enhancing mutual trust and fostering win-win cooperation, while responding to the current global call for greater connectivity.

Reviewers' comments:

The article systematically reviews the global influence of the Belt and Road Initiative from a macro perspective, focusing on China-EU cooperation in infrastructure, green energy, the digital economy and cultural exchange, and presenting the initiative's strong vitality from multiple dimensions.

The article is informative, well-structured and supported by diverse interview sources, giving it high authority and broad communicative reach.

The article skillfully employs the metaphor of "building bridges rather than walls" to effectively link the BRI with the current international landscape, reinforcing China's image as a nation advancing opening-up and promoting connectivity.

The article uses a conversational approach that resonates with local audiences, employing facts to dispel misunderstandings and build consensus for cooperation.

Best Photography Award

Grand Award

Title: CRRC New Energy Trains Roll into Jujuy

Authors: Renato Valentini (Argentina), Rocío Vellón (Argentina), et al.

Introduction:

On December 7, 2023, the inaugural ceremony of the new energy light rail train in Jujuy, Argentina, was held at the Volcán railway station in Jujuy Province, attracting nationwide attention in Argentina. This represents the first time that China has exported a new energy light rail train overseas. The train operates on the 35-kilometer-long meter-gauge intercity branch railway of the Belgrano C line in Jujuy Province, mainly serving the locally renowned world cultural heritage site - the Quebrada de Humahuaca. As a train servicing a tourist attraction, its design incorporates abundant elements from the Quebrada de Humahuaca. The exterior of the train features a combination of white as the main tone and orange mountain-inspired lines, while the interior is adorned with patterned ceilings, red seating, and ultra-wide-angle viewing windows. These elements enable the train to blend seamlessly into the natural landscape, imbuing the journey with a distinct holiday ambiance.

Reviewers' comments:

This group of photos focuses on the "inaugural journey of the new-energy light rail train," capturing a historic moment in China-Argentina cooperation. The visual elements showcase both the strength of "Made in China" and humanity's shared pursuit of green development. The white train body contrasts with orange mountain contours, canyon scenery fills ultra-wide-angle viewing windows, and red seats complement locally inspired ceiling patterns inside the carriages. Moving beyond a simple engineering record, these photos provide a multidimensional interpretation of China-Argentina new-energy cooperation, serving as testimony to the deepening friendship between the two nations along the railway tracks.

Best Video Award

Grand Award

Title: In the Book of my Dreams

Author: NEWS.am

Introduction:

The documentary short is narrated from the perspective of an 11-year-old Armenian boy. In the film, the boy discovers China's presence in Armenia through ancient manuscripts. His journey takes him to historic trading posts along the ancient Silk Road, and he meets Chinese tourists exploring Armenian landmarks, ultimately inspiring him to enroll in the Armenian-Chinese Friendship School to learn Chinese. The story concludes with the North-South Road Corridor, a project constructed by a Chinese company in Armenia. Aimed at Armenia's younger generation, the film seeks to vividly portray the deep history of exchanges between the two nations and inspire greater curiosity about Chinese culture among Armenian youth.

Reviewers' comments:

Set against the ancient Silk Road, this work masterfully blends documentary and fiction to offer a fresh perspective. Following the protagonist's journey, the film guides viewers through the historical grandeur of the ancient Silk Road while tracing China's cultural influence in Armenia. The narrative seamlessly weaves past and present through its visual storytelling. The film captures the enduring friendship between Armenia and China while pushing beyond traditional documentary formats. Through compelling visuals and cinematic language that balances historical depth with human connection, it delivers both emotional impact and meaningful communication.

Best Innovation Award

Grand Award

Title: Treasures and Masks

Authors: Egyptian Television, China Media Group

Introduction:

The documentary "Treasures and Masks" is jointly produced by Egyptian Television and China Media Group. Taking the global recognition of Sanxingdui culture as its starting point, the film highlights the similarities and connections between ancient Egyptian civilization and China's Sanxingdui culture. Through a journey of imagination across time and space, it explores the dialogue and mutual learning between Chinese and ancient Egyptian civilizations. The documentary consists of four episodes: "The Sun and the River," "Faces of Civilization," "Trees of Civilization," and "Incredible Imagination." The episodes explore how the Yangtze and Nile rivers shaped civilizations, the stories behind masks from both cultures, ancient perspectives on life and the universe, and how these civilizations inspire the modern world. The documentary was released in October 2023 on mainstream media in both China and Egypt to mark the 10th anniversary of the Belt and Road Initiative.

Reviewers' comments:

With comparative storytelling at its core, the documentary enables audiences in China and Egypt to gain a vivid appreciation of each other's unique cultural heritage, building a bridge of mutual understanding and deeper cultural recognition between the two peoples. By highlighting humanity's shared passions, creativity and beliefs within the context of the two great civilizations, the film embodies the spirit of mutual learning among civilizations and common development. It makes a valuable contribution to fostering cultural exchange and mutual understanding among Belt and Road partner countries.

