Exhibition brings Silk Road culture to universities in Taiwan

Xinhua) 10:51, September 12, 2024

TAIPEI, Sept. 11 (Xinhua) -- A touring exhibition is giving students at three universities in Taiwan the opportunity to experience the famous murals and other artworks from Dunhuang in northwest China's Gansu Province, home to the Mogao Grottoes and a cultural landmark along the ancient Silk Road.

The exhibition, organized by the Sheen Chuen-Chi Cultural & Educational Foundation, the Dunhuang Academy and the China Soong Ching Ling Foundation, opened on Sept. 6 at the Taiwan University of Arts and will later tour Dong Hwa University in Hualien and Feng Chia University in Taichung, before concluding its Taiwan run on Jan. 8, 2025.

The exhibition introduces visitors to the historical development of the Dunhuang grottoes covering a period of 1,000 years, as well as the materials used to paint the site's famous murals. Exhibits include replicas of musical instruments depicted in the murals and high-resolution printed replicas of the murals.

A highlight of the exhibition is its use of multimedia technology to animate the static murals, offering visitors a dynamic visual experience and allowing them to appreciate a fusion of ancient Chinese music and dance.

Organizers hope to attract young people and encourage them to learn about the culture of Dunhuang, and aim to build an appreciation for the preservation of Chinese cultural heritage among younger generations, said Shih Chin-wen, secretary-general of the Sheen Chuen-Chi Cultural & Educational Foundation.

The murals, musical instruments and other replicated items on display were created meticulously in Dunhuang before being transported to Taiwan, Shih said.

Organizers invited multiple scholars from the Dunhuang Academy to Taiwan to assist with the exhibition setup and provide guided tours. A series of specialized lectures will also be held during the exhibition's tour of Taiwan.

"We hope that through professional guided tours and lectures, visitors will gain a deeper appreciation of the beauty of Dunhuang -- beyond just the exhibition," Shih said.

