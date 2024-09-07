Authorities "strictly follow law" when trying case of Yang Chih-yuan: mainland spokesperson
BEIJING, Sept. 6 (Xinhua) -- A mainland spokesperson said on Friday that judicial authorities have "strictly followed the law" when trying the case of Taiwan resident Yang Chih-yuan for the crime of splitting his country.
The litigation rights of Yang and his defenders have been fully guaranteed, and the legal process has been made public in accordance with the law, Chen Binhua, a spokesperson for the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office, said in response to a media query.
The Intermediate People's Court of Wenzhou City, Zhejiang Province, sentenced Yang to nine years in prison with three years' deprivation of political rights on Aug. 26.
By hurling mud at national judicial authorities, the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authorities are threatening people on the island and blocking them from participating in normal exchanges and cooperation across the Taiwan Strait, said the spokesperson.
He stressed that anti-secession judicial documents do not target the great majority of compatriots in Taiwan. In fact, more than 2.6 million people visited the mainland from the island from January to August, unraveling the rumors spread by the DPP authorities.
