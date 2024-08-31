Taiwan People's Party leader Ko Wen-je questioned for suspected graft

Xinhua) August 31, 2024

TAIPEI, Aug. 30 (Xinhua) -- Taiwan's prosecuting and anti-graft agencies on Friday brought in Ko Wen-je, chairman of the Taiwan People's Party (TPP), for questioning in a corruption investigation involving a real estate development project, local media reported.

Investigators also raided Ko's residence, office and the TPP party headquarters earlier in the morning. The search of Ko's residence continued until noon, after which he was escorted by investigators to the anti-graft agency for further questioning.

Ko is suspected of involvement in a corruption case related to the Core Pacific City development project during his tenure as mayor of Taipei.

