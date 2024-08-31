Chinese mainland to resume allowing Fujian residents to visit Taiwan's Kinmen

Xinhua) 09:28, August 31, 2024

BEIJING, Aug. 30 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland will soon resume allowing residents in the eastern Fujian Province to travel to Taiwan's Kinmen County, the Ministry of Culture and Tourism said on Friday.

The ministry said on its website that the decision is made at the request of a Kinmen delegation that visited Beijing last week.

