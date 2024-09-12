Mainland rebukes DPP for hindering resumption of cross-Strait tourism

Xinhua) 10:16, September 12, 2024

BEIJING, Sept. 11 (Xinhua) -- A mainland spokesperson said on Wednesday that Taiwan's Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authorities constitute the true hindrance to restoring normalcy to cross-Strait tourism.

Chen Binhua, a spokesperson for the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office, made the remarks in response to a media inquiry regarding the issue of cross-Strait tourism.

In furtherance of their own political gains, the DPP authorities have disregarded the legitimate rights and interests of Taiwan compatriots and the tourism sector, Chen said, adding that they have reneged many times on their decision to lift the ban on Taiwan residents traveling to the mainland.

Chen urged the DPP authorities to heed the call of Taiwan people and the tourism sector and remove unreasonable barriers targeting mainland-bound tourism groups.

