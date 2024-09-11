UNGA Resolution 2758 cannot be misinterpreted or challenged: mainland spokesperson

BEIJING, Sept. 11 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese mainland spokesperson said Wednesday that the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) Resolution 2758, which fully reflects the one-China principle, cannot be misinterpreted or even challenged.

Chen Binhua, a spokesperson for the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office, made the comment in response to a media query over the remarks of Taiwan's Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authorities regarding the resolution.

Chen said the legal authority of the UNGA Resolution 2758 leaves no room for doubt and has been acknowledged worldwide.

It made clear that there is only one seat for China in the United Nations, precluding "two Chinas" or "one China, one Taiwan," Chen added.

Chen noted that the DPP authorities maliciously distorted the UNGA Resolution 2758 but the fact that there is but one China in the world and Taiwan is part of China can never be changed.

