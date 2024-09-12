Cross-Strait trips up 70 percent during Jan-Aug period: mainland spokesperson
BEIJING, Sept. 11 (Xinhua) -- Nearly 3 million trips across the Taiwan Strait were recorded during the January-August period in 2024, an increase of 70 percent year on year, said Chen Binhua, spokesperson for the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office, at a press conference on Wednesday.
Despite obstruction efforts from Taiwan's Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authorities, people's enthusiasm for cross-Strait exchanges kept increasing in summer, with a cornucopia of events launched to carry out exchanges in various fields, said Chen.
Citing exemplary events promoting youth, cultural and historical exchanges held thus far, Chen also said that various localities and departments on the mainland will continue to hold a series of cross-Strait exchange events.
The mainland will further unite compatriots across the Strait, break barriers set up by DPP authorities, and actively promote cross-Strait exchanges and cooperation in all fields, he added.
