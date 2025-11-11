Languages

My Silk Road Story Episode 1 | The Yellow River, Artistic Veins

By Yan Xiaojing (People's Daily Online) 13:06, November 11, 2025

The ancient Silk Road has long connected East and West. This past August, 20 artists from China and abroad traveled this historic route together on a sketching journey. They not only captured the magnificent landscapes but also sparked artistic inspiration that transcended national borders through their exchanges. 

