Home>>
My Silk Road Story Episode 1 | The Yellow River, Artistic Veins
By Yan Xiaojing (People's Daily Online) 13:06, November 11, 2025
The ancient Silk Road has long connected East and West. This past August, 20 artists from China and abroad traveled this historic route together on a sketching journey. They not only captured the magnificent landscapes but also sparked artistic inspiration that transcended national borders through their exchanges.
(Web editor: Hongyu, Wu Chengliang)
Photos
Related Stories
- Silk Road expo in NW China promotes cross-cultural exchange, cooperation
- Entries for the second Silk Road Global News Awards
- Maritime Silk Road hub excels in commerce, exchanges
- Maritime Silk Road hub leverages heritage into digital economy momentum
- Telling the Stories and Spreading the Spirit of the Silk Road
- Maritime Silk Road lends fresh impetus to trade, cultural exchange
- Exhibition on mural paintings along ancient Silk Road held in Paris
- Exhibition brings Silk Road culture to universities in Taiwan
- Museum Insights | Purple flower cloth: A cultural icon from Jiangnan to Europe
- Digital Silk Road development enables connectivity, prosperity
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.