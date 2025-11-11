My Silk Road Story Episode 3 | Colors, Echoes

In Zhangye, northwest China's Gansu Province, the earth unleashes its wildest brushstrokes across a breathtaking canvas. From the majestic grandeur of the Pingshanhu Grand Canyon to the dazzling splendor of the Colorful Danxia, the vastness of space and richness of color have left artists from China and abroad in awe.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Wu Chengliang)