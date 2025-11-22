Winter scenery across China
An aerial drone photo shows a view of Kaiyuan Temple in Daqiao Town of Jiangdu District, east China's Jiangsu Province, Nov. 21, 2025. (Photo by Ren Fei/Xinhua)
Tourists do morning exercise in a pavilion in the West Lake scenic area in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Nov. 21, 2025. (Photo by Zhuang Yingchang/Xinhua)
An aerial drone photo shows cars running on the Yanggongdi Causeway, with a boat sailing beneath it, in the West Lake scenic area in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Nov. 21, 2025. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)
An aerial drone photo shows a view of the West Lake scenic area in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Nov. 21, 2025. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)
Citizens take part in a choir at the Mochou Lake Park in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, Nov. 21, 2025. (Photo by Sun Zhongnan/Xinhua)
An aerial drone photo taken on Nov. 21, 2025 shows tourists visiting a park in Zunhua City, north China's Hebei Province. (Photo by Liu Mancang/Xinhua)
This photo shows the West Lake scenic area at sunset in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Nov. 20, 2025. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)
Tourists visit the imperial Xiaoling Mausoleum, the burial site of the Ming Dynasty's (1368-1644) founding emperor Zhu Yuanzhang, in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, Nov. 21, 2025. (Photo by Xin Yi/Xinhua)
An aerial drone photo taken on Nov. 21, 2025 shows people having fun at a square near the Hanzhongmen city gate in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province. (Photo by Su Yang/Xinhua)
An aerial drone photo shows a view of the West Lake scenic area in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Nov. 21, 2025. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)
A drone photo shows cranes at a wetland park in Lianyungang, east China's Jiangsu Province, Nov. 21, 2025. (Photo by Si Wei/Xinhua)
Photos
Related Stories
- Trending in China | Minor Snow
- Early winter scenery across China
- Early winter scenery across China
- People enjoy scenery of early winter across China
- People enjoy winter scenery of Beijing
- Early winter scenery across China
- Early winter scenery in China
- Winter scenery across China
- Crystal-like ice spectacle appears on Yichun River
- China’s NEV boom makes Heihe an international cold-weather testing hub
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.