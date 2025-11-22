We Are China

Winter scenery across China

Xinhua) 10:17, November 22, 2025

An aerial drone photo shows a view of Kaiyuan Temple in Daqiao Town of Jiangdu District, east China's Jiangsu Province, Nov. 21, 2025. (Photo by Ren Fei/Xinhua)

Tourists do morning exercise in a pavilion in the West Lake scenic area in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Nov. 21, 2025. (Photo by Zhuang Yingchang/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo shows cars running on the Yanggongdi Causeway, with a boat sailing beneath it, in the West Lake scenic area in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Nov. 21, 2025. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

An aerial drone photo shows a view of the West Lake scenic area in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Nov. 21, 2025. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

Citizens take part in a choir at the Mochou Lake Park in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, Nov. 21, 2025. (Photo by Sun Zhongnan/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on Nov. 21, 2025 shows tourists visiting a park in Zunhua City, north China's Hebei Province. (Photo by Liu Mancang/Xinhua)

This photo shows the West Lake scenic area at sunset in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Nov. 20, 2025. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

Tourists visit the imperial Xiaoling Mausoleum, the burial site of the Ming Dynasty's (1368-1644) founding emperor Zhu Yuanzhang, in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, Nov. 21, 2025. (Photo by Xin Yi/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on Nov. 21, 2025 shows people having fun at a square near the Hanzhongmen city gate in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province. (Photo by Su Yang/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo shows a view of the West Lake scenic area in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Nov. 21, 2025. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

A drone photo shows cranes at a wetland park in Lianyungang, east China's Jiangsu Province, Nov. 21, 2025. (Photo by Si Wei/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Xue Yanyan, Kou Jie)