Early winter scenery across China

Xinhua) 13:44, November 17, 2025

Swans are pictured at the Zhangye National Wetland Park in Zhangye City, northwest China's Gansu Province, on Nov. 15, 2025. (Photo by Chen Li/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on Nov. 16, 2025 shows the snow scenery of a park in Fujin City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Photo by Qu Yubao/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on Nov. 16, 2025 shows tourists having fun by the Rongjiang River in Liucheng County of Liuzhou City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (Photo by Tang Xiaokui/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on Nov. 16, 2025 shows the scenery of the Zhangye National Wetland Park in Zhangye City, northwest China's Gansu Province. (Photo by Chen Li/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on Nov. 15, 2025 shows tourists enjoying the view of ginkgo trees along a road at Tongji Town of Pengzhou City, southwest China's Sichuan Province. (Photo by Luo Guoyang/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on Nov. 16, 2025 shows tourists enjoying sightseeing at a geopark in Xuan'en County, central China's Hubei Province. (Photo by Song Wen/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on Nov. 16, 2025 shows a winding road at a scenic spot in Lianyungang City, east China's Jiangsu Province. (Photo by Wang Jianmin/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on Nov. 16, 2025 shows the view of a lake in Hezhou City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (Photo by Yu Xiangquan/Xinhua)

