Trending in China | Minor Snow

(People's Daily App) 15:55, November 21, 2025

There's a saying: "A timely snow promises a good harvest." Minor Snow, the second solar term of winter, will begin this year on November 22, signifying dropping temperatures and increased precipitation, which can include not just light snowfall but also rain. The term "minor" indicates that the cold and rain are still relatively mild.

(Video source: Kuaishou, compiled by Cao Siyu)

