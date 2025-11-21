We Are China

Early winter scenery across China

Xinhua) 08:25, November 21, 2025

An aerial drone photo taken on Nov. 20, 2025 shows a view of the Shanghu national urban wetland park in Changshu, east China's Jiangsu Province. (Photo by Wang Xuzhong/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on Nov. 20, 2025 shows a view of a tea garden in Zouma Town of Hefeng County in Enshi Tujia and Miao Autonomous Prefecture, central China's Hubei Province. (Photo by Yang Shunpi/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on Nov. 20, 2025 shows a view of a park in Tengchong City, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Photo by Zhao Hui/Xinhua)

Migratory birds are pictured at a seaside scenic spot in Wenling City, east China's Zhejiang Province, Nov. 20, 2025. (Photo by Zhou Xuejun/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on Nov. 19, 2025 shows a view of the Zhongshan scenic spot in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province. (Photo by Xin Yi/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on Nov. 20, 2025 shows migratory birds foraging in the Yangtze River in Huangshi, central China's Hubei Province. (Photo by Zhou Wei/Xinhua)

This photo taken on Nov. 20, 2025 shows a view of a park in north China's Tianjin Municipality. (Photo by Du Penghui/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on Nov. 19, 2025 shows swans resting at the Wuyishan National Park in southeast China's Fujian Province. (Photo by Huang Jiemin/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on Nov. 20, 2025 shows a view of the Jinshanling section of the Great Wall in Luanping County of Chengde, north China's Hebei Province. (Photo by Zhou Wanping/Xinhua)

Tourists visit a scenic spot featuring ginkgo trees in Xiaopu Town of Changxing County in Huzhou City, east China's Zhejiang Province, Nov. 20, 2025. (Photo by Tan Yunfeng/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on Nov. 20, 2025 shows a view of a park in Jinhua, east China's Zhejiang Province. (Photo by Shi Kuanbing/Xinhua)

